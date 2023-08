The event formerly known as Festival Mode + Design is bringing runway shows, live music & DJs and more cultural happenings to the Quartier des Spectacles.

M.A.D. Festival celebrates fashion, art and entertainment from Aug. 24 to 27

The latest Montreal festival to occupy the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles downtown is M.A.D. (Mode, Arts, Divertissement), which begins today and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. Formerly known as Festival Mode + Design (founded in 2001), M.A.D. brings together the world of fashion and arts, particularly music.

This year’s impressive lineup of DJs and live performers taking the stage throughout the festival include Lou Phelps, Naya Ali, Emma Beko, Dylan Sinclair and Kizaba.

On the fashion front, festivalgoers can expect runway shows by Helmer, la Vegan Baddie, Afrokiki, RahiTam, Marc Alexadrin and more, as well as the M.A.D. Shoppe (“Canada’s first live shopping fashion show,” to be livestreamed tonight).

For more on M.A.D., please visit their website.

