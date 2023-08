“UNIQLO : C’s first collection encapsulates the energy and sophistication of the modern woman who is always in motion.”

UNIQLO has announced that its newest collaboration will be with British designer Clare Waight Keller, who’s worked as Creative Director for luxury brands like Chloé, Givenchy and Pringle of Scotland. Waight Keller was awarded Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018, and was named one of the most influential people of 2019 at TIME Magazine’s TIME 100 Awards.

The collection, which features a complete core lineup of essentials for women, includes oversized coats, blazers, cashmere crew neck sweaters and cardigans, a series of beautiful dresses and pleated skirts, wide pants and a miniskirt. On the accessories front, there are wool baseball hats, a shoulder bag, scarves, three incredible boots and a pair of loafers.

This is Clare Waight Keller’s first collaboration with Japanese mega-retailer UNIQLO.

“For her first collection with UNIQLO, Clare Waight Keller brings effortless sophistication to the high-quality daily essentials of LifeWear. Creating a core wardrobe of chic essentials for the modern woman that move easily from the city to the country and beyond — made for the energy of modern life. UNIQLO : C’s first collection encapsulates the energy and sophistication of the modern woman who is always in motion.”

The collection will launch online and in select stores in Canada on Sept. 15. For more on UNIQLO : C by Clare Waight Keller, please visit the UNIQLO website.

