Sparks, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte (Island)

Sparks is a group that needs no introduction. The brotherly duo has probably been responsible for that one song that burrows deep in your subconscious after you’ve heard it in a TV show or commercial years ago. Even close to six decades into their career, Sparks still has a knack for operatic poppy vocal hooks or off-kilter melodies that chew the mind; lyrics that make you spin your head, wondering how anyone could use the English language like that. The latest concoction or weirdo art pop is called The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte and it’s full of mutating ear worms, like the title single, “Veronica Lake,” or “The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight,” but it’s hard to know if it will have any lasting power in this musical landscape. There’s a bit of krautrock, ambient synth textures, proto-punk guitar chugs and art deco pop that could only come from the weird minds of the brothers Mael. Sparks is competing with the singles age here and releasing a 14-song album that isn’t a straightforward listen — and nothing with Sparks ever is — could be dangerous. Though, on their 25th album, I’m sure Sparks doesn’t give a damn. 7/10 Trial Track: “The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight.”

“The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight” from The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte by Sparks

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

