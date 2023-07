An investment of $1.2-million will be shared among four local organizations, providing much-needed financial relief.

Following a recent reduction in opening hours due to financial constraints, supervised injection sites in Montreal got a collective $1.2-million boost from the Quebec government today. The new funding, an increase of 55%, will be divided between four Montreal organizations, at $300,000 apiece.

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said that overdose prevention is part of the province’s plan — along with encouraging mental health and reducing homelessness — to improve conditions among vulnerable populations. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante praised the Quebec government’s investment.

“Supervised injection sites are essential resources that make it possible to welcome and support drug addicts rather than leaving them on the streets. The increase in their funding is good news. With the governments and our partners in the health and social services networks, we must also continue our efforts for more social housing, more dedicated resources and more mental health services.”

Les sites d’injection supervisés sont des ressources essentielles qui permettent d’accueillir et de soutenir les toxicomanes plutôt que de les laisser dans la rue. L’augmentation de leur financement est une bonne nouvelle.



