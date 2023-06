The Banksyland world tour is coming to Montreal from Sept. 8 to 16

The 22-city Banksyland world tour, “the world’s largest exhibition tour,” is coming to Montreal this fall. From Sept. 8 to 16, the Banksyland exhibition, a production by Lumio Studio and One Thousand Ways, will take place in an as-yet undisclosed Montreal location, in the vicinity of de la Visitation and de Maisonneuve in the Village.

Though the exhibition promises 80+ original streetworks, handmade studio editions and immersive installations by the mysterious British political artist, it is not authorized by Banksy himself.

“Banksy’s representatives have declined to take a fee or royalties from this exhibition. However Banksy has been compensated for many of the works shown in the exhibit, which were originally purchased from the artist’s representatives directly.”

While the exhibition’s name was likely inspired by Dismaland, Banksy’s 2015 “theme park unsuitable for children,” Banksyland organizers say the show is kid-friendly — children under 3 get in free. They also note, however, that parents should use their own discretion given the themes of war, violence and oppressions (and some nudity) in the art.

