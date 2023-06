QUEBEC AMBER ALERT: Two 6-year-olds taken by Geneviève Goupil in Montreal

An Amber Alert was issued in Quebec at 7:37 p.m. for two six-year-old twins, Sacha and Frédérique Marier Goupil, who were reportedly abducted in Montreal today at 3:30 p.m.

Montreal police are looking for 49-year-old Geneviève Goupil, driving a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with the Quebec licence plate X95 LNG.

Anyone with any information can call 911.

Sacha and Frédérique Marier Goupil, 6 six-year-old twins, have been abducted in Montréal by Geneviève Goupil, 49 y/o. We are looking for a black 2016 Toyota Highlander, with a Québec licence plate X95 LNG. If seen, call 911.

