POP Montreal announces the second wave of its 2023 lineup

After announcing the first wave of their 2023 lineup back in March, POP Montreal has revealed the second wave artists who’ll be playing this year’s festival from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

Joining a lineup that includes Dr. Cornel West, Junglepussy, Bonnie Prince Billy and Candi Staton, POP Montreal will present the return of Montreal avant-garde instrumental supergroup Bell Orchestre, Belgian avant-pop duo Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Jamaican dancehall innovator Gavsborg, the surrealist pop dancefloor experimentalist Kate NV, the act POP is calling “Montreal’s hottest new band,” la Securité, “perhaps the greatest band in all of Canada,” Bernice and the Montreal pop provocateurs Islands.

POP Montreal 2023 lineup

