POP Montreal reveals the first names from the 2023 festival lineup

This morning, POP Montreal revealed the first names from its 2023 festival lineup, and highlights include longtime American gospel, country, soul and R&B singer Candi Staton (now on her farewell tour), along with Kentucky folk artist Bonnie “Prince” Billy, “rainbow rap goddess” Junglepussy and U.S. philosopher, political activist and social critic Dr. Cornel West.

Also part of the first POP Montreal 2023 lineup announcement are Toronto post-rockers Do Make Say Think, vintage German electronic band Tangerine Dream, Seattle hip hop group Shabazz Palaces, British producer Loraine James, Quebec alt pop singer Laurence-Anne and Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Cornfield.

POP Montreal will, as always, take place at a number of Montreal venues, with the 2023 edition happening from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

