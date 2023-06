James Cameron’s Titanic is a streaming hit in Canada following last week’s tragedy

Following last week’s implosion of the Titan submersible, a vessel carrying six people visiting the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean, the 1997 James Cameron classic about the infamous ship has become a hit on streaming services in Canada.

According to streaming guide JustWatch, the academy award-winning epic disaster romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is the second most popular movie streaming in Canada (available via Paramount+), just behind Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which is available on Prime Video.

In third place is Elizabeth Banks’s comedy horror film Cocaine Bear (Prime Video).

