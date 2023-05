The PM reacted to yesterday’s news that the Main had closed, saying, “Ouch. Surprised at how much this hurts.”

Justin Trudeau salutes the Main, calling it the best smoked meat spot in Montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to Monday’s news that the Main Deli Steak House is closed for good, saluting the St-Laurent Boulevard restaurant as his favourite spot for smoked meat sandwiches in Montreal.

“Ouch. Surprised at how much this hurts. An end to decades of The. Best. Smoked. Meat. In. Montreal.” —Justin Trudeau

Ouch. Surprised at how much this hurts. An end to decades of The. Best. Smoked. Meat. In. Montreal. https://t.co/BQsZWjSNEt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 9, 2023 Justin Trudeau reacts to the closure of the Main Deli Steak House, his go-to for smoked meat in Montreal

The Main had been serving smoked meat, steak, varenyky and more since 1974. Despite a perceived decline in quality following the death of original owner Peter Varvaro in 2013 (at which point the restaurant was sold and stopped smoking its own meat), it remained a popular go-to for Montrealers and tourists looking for an alternative to the nearby Schwartz’s.

