“It is with regret that we inform you that the Main Deli has decided to close. Thank you to our loyal customers for all these years.”

As per the St-Laurent Boulevard institution’s Facebook page, the Main Deli Steak House is permanently closed, and according to a report by CTV, a sign on the restaurant’s door says the same.

The Main opened in 1974 and specialized in smoked meat sandwiches, serving pretty mean varenyky, too.

