6.9 million deaths later (and counting), the WHO has declared the end of the global health emergency.

COVID-19 global health emergency is over, says World Health Organization

Over three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started its spread around the world, killing 6.9 million people (including 52K in Canada), the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the global health emergency is over.

Coronavirus, however, remains “a global health threat” according to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, adding that “last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes — and that’s just the deaths we know about.”

LIVE: Media briefing on #COVID19 and global health issues with @DrTedros https://t.co/eNfCX95RaG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2023 COVID-19 global health emergency is over, says World Health Organization

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.