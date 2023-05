“Car-sharing is an essential element of Montreal’s mobility cocktail, one that reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the Communauto car-sharing service is adding 710 more cars to its fleet, while the city is adding 90 car-sharing parking zones, where users can also leave their cars rather return them to where they picked them up. The regulatory parking spaces will be accessible to Communauto users regardless of whether they selected the “Flex” option.

L’autopartage est un élément essentiel du cocktail mobilité de Montréal. Il réduit la part de l’auto solo sur nos routes, réduisant du même coup la congestion et les émissions de gaz à effet de serre.



