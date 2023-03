Elijah Wood and Montreal’s own François Arnaud have joined the cast of the acclaimed Showtime thriller.

Yellowjackets season 2 has begun streaming in Canada on Crave

Season 2 of the acclaimed thriller Yellowjackets is now streaming in Canada via Crave.

The Showtime series, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, has a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over. ”

