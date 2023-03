Ted Lasso season 3, the Boston Strangler movie, the Donald Glover co-created series Swarm, every Spider-Man movie and more!

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, MUBI, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Jackass Forever (new on Netflix)

Finally, you have a chance to catch up on one of Cult MTL’s 10 best films of 2022, Jackass Forever (March 22). The boys are back together after 10 years with some new pals for a new series of stunts and adventures. It’s strangely heartwarming.

For the true-crime fans, a new three-part series on Waco starts streaming this week. Waco: American Apocalypse (March 22) tells the story of Waco cult leader David Koresh and the violent siege that took place over 51 days in 1993.

If you’re not burned out on superheroes yet and want to revisit a recent title from the DC universe, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad (March 23) is now streaming on Netflix.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

Swarm (new on Prime Video)

Be sure to check out the new series Swarm (March 17), co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, wherein an obsessed, Houston-based fan goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favourite R&B singer. It’s also notable for being a show that Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia, worked on as a staff writer.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso season 3 (new on Apple TV+)

The third season of Ted Lasso (March 15) started up this week. Season 2 saw Rebecca work with Ted in saving it, which culminated with their promotion to the Premier League. New episodes drop once a week on Wednesdays. It has already been announced that everyone’s feel good show will end after this season, so enjoy it while you can.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

Boston Strangler (new on Disney Plus, Star)

Boston Strangler (March 17) is a new true-crime movie about the infamous 1960s serial killer. It stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. The always fantastic Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and Chris Cooper (American Beauty) co-star.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Crave

All the Spider-Man films (new on Crave)

Literally every Spider-Man film you can remember starts streaming on Crave with Starz this week. Spidey marathon anyone? ​​Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming all start streaming on March 17.

You can also stream the 1988 version of Dangerous Liaisons (March 17) for something a little sexy.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on MUBI Canada

Self-Portrait (new on MUBI)

New on MUBI is Joële Walinga’s Self-Portrait (March 20), a critically acclaimed experimental documentary that uses surveillance cameras to capture a snapshot of humanity. (Walinga has a Montreal connection as she attended but dropped out of Concordia University.)

See what’s new on MUBI Canada here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, MUBI, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel