With thousands of Montrealers in attendance, the 198th St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place in downtown Montreal on Sunday afternoon. This edition marked the return of the full-scale event after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 and a scaled-down parade of only 500 people in 2022. There were 77 groups marching in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal, captured in photos by J-F Savaria (see the slider below), including a certain Mandalorian (Boba Fett?) with Baby “Grogu” Yoda in tow.

Montréal centre-ville also posted a series of photos from yesterday’s parade.

