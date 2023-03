“In Greater Montreal, support for the wearing of the hijab in public spaces rises to 63%; it drops to 46% in the rest of Quebec.”

A new study on Islamophobia by the Angus Reid Institute has found that 57% of Quebecers support Bill 21, including a minority of people in Montreal (46%). 69% of those in the rest of Quebec support the bill.

Bill 21, introduced in 2019 by the Legault government, prohibits the wearing of religious symbols like hijabs, yarmulkes, turbans and crosses by public servants in Quebec.

“Passed in 2019, recent research has shown that Bill 21 has, in fact, increased feelings of alienation and discomfort among Muslims in Quebec. The law continues to be supported by more than half in the province (57%). Overall, outside of Quebec the concept of Bill 21 is unpopular (25%).”

Supporters of Bill 21 in Montreal are in the minority

The study also found that Montrealers (46%) were less likely to have negative views of Islam than those in the rest of Quebec (66%). A majority of Montrealers also support the wearing of the hijab in public spaces.

