36% of Americans believe the United States is a caring society. More than twice as many Canadians (78%) say the same about Canada.

Just 2 in 5 Americans believe the U.S. is a positive player in world affairs

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 2 in 5 Americans (39%) believe the U.S. is a positive player in world affairs. Conversely, a higher percentage of Canadians, 62%, believe Canada is a positive force internationally.

The study finds that Americans are generally more critical than Canadians when evaluating their own country.

“Overall, 78% of Canadians say their country is a caring society, while just 36% of Americans say the same. 9 in 10 north of the 49th parallel say they live in a safe country (89%), while half as many — 2 in 5 (43%) — say this to the south. Further, 62% in Canada say their country contributes positively in world affairs, while 39% of Americans say this.”

