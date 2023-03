Despite commendable investments in the future of green energy, sustaining biodiversity and Indigenous housing solutions, the federal budget fell short on public transit, according to the city.

Following the release of the federal budget on Tuesday afternoon, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on how the government of Canada’s new funding commitments support the city and how they fall short.

Plante lauded the $80-billion investment in clean energy, the $650-million set aside for monitoring and restoring Canada’s major bodies of water and $335-million for protecting whales and species at risk. She also commended the allocation of $4-billion for Indigenous housing, saying she’s looking forward to seeing what this investment means for Montreal, and committing to working with the community to maximizing the funding locally.

While applauding the federal government’s $695-million investment in the extension of the Montreal metro’s blue line, she expressed disappointment in the lack of increased transit funding.

“We remind you that greater financial support is necessary for the operation of the transport networks. This request, made by the City of Montreal and the Government of Quebec, was not heard.”

To see Plante’s complete thread on the federal budget, please see the embed below.

Le nouveau budget du gouvernement du Canada a été dévoilé.



Voici les principales mesures qui ont un impact sur la Ville de Montréal et ce qu'on en pense : 🧵⤵️#polmtl pic.twitter.com/1V8dVaqz5J — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 29, 2023 City of Montreal reacts to federal budget: 4 positives and 1 negative

