M3GAN, starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, is streaming now on VOD.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror movies streaming right now.

“A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.”

Directed by Mark Mylod. Available on Disney Plus.

“A man (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister (Keke Palmer) discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.”

Directed by Jordan Peele. Available on VOD.

“A brilliant toy company roboticist (Allison Williams) uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece (Violet McGraw). But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results.”

Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Available on VOD.

“Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl (Mia Goth) must tend to her ailing father (Matthew Sunderland) under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother (Tandi Wright). Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions collide.”

Directed by Ti West. Available on VOD.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Directed by Parker Finn. Available on Paramount+.

