Two years after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, residents of Quebec and B.C. are most worried about a Trump resurgence.

Quebecers among those most concerned about Donald Trump winning Republican nomination

According to a study by Léger, 55% of people in Quebec report being worried about Donald Trump winning the Republican Party nomination ahead of the 2024 United States presidential election. Quebecers are among those most concerned, alongside British Columbians, at 56%.

Those least concerned are residents of Alberta (44%) and Ontario (45%).

Overall, 1 in 2 Canadians (49%) say they are worried about Donald Trump winning the Republican Party nomination ahead of the 2024 United States presidential election.

