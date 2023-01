A majority of Quebecers are optimistic that the pandemic is in the past.

Quebecers are those least concerned in Canada about a COVID-19 resurgence in 2023

According to a study by Léger, Quebecers are those least concerned about the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence.

41% of Quebecers report being worried about the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence, the only province besides Manitoba and Saskatchewan (47%) where a minority agree with the sentiment. The provinces most worried are the Atlantic provinces, where 62% express concern.

Overall, 1 in 2 Canadians (52%) say they are concerned about a COVID-19 resurgence in 2023.

