“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Montreal Snowfall Warning: 15 to 25 cm of snow beginning Wednesday evening

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Montreal, projecting between 15 and 25 cm of snow from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Moderate winds are also expected to cause blowing snow.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Please be careful out there.

15:14 EnvCanada issued #Snowfall warning 15 to 25 cm #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) January 24, 2023 Montreal Snowfall Warning: 15 to 25 cm of snow beginning Wednesday evening

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.