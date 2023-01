Tian was last seen on Oct. 17 in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The SPVM have announced that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Feng Tian, a 17-year-old Montreal boy who has been missing since Oct. 17, 2022. The reward is courtesy of an anonymous $20,000 donation to Sun Youth.

Tian was last seen in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Relatives and investigators have reason to fear for his safety.

“The police investigation had established that Feng Tian had been seen for the last time near the Square Sainte-Élisabeth park, at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Delinelle streets in the Sud-Ouest borough. He would have walked on rue Saint-Jacques eastbound from boulevard Décarie.

“Tian is new to the country and does not speak French or English. He is 180 cm (5′ 11”), weighs 68 kg (150 lb), has black hair and eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a black denim coat, a black sweater and white and black sneakers.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Feng Tian can call the SPVM at 438-354-6803.

MISE À JOUR – Une récompense pouvant aller jusqu’à 20 000 $ est offerte pour toute information permettant de localiser Feng Tian, 17 ans, disparu depuis le 17 octobre dernier.



Détails ici ➡️https://t.co/9CykRhzl2D pic.twitter.com/u7uWZCyFfw — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 25, 2023 $20,000 reward offered by Montreal police for information on missing 17-year-old boy, Feng Tian

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

This article was originally published on Oct. 19, 2022 and updated on Jan. 25, 2023.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.