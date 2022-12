What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Dernière Minute / Last Minute immersive experience at PHI Centre

Crystal Kirk & Dominique Filbotte live at the Wheel Club

Deadmau5 headlines day 2 of Festival Lumen at New City Gas

Bass Drive presents Future Exit & more at le Belmont

CourtHouse dance party at NewHaūs

