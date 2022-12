From Montreal to Barcelona, over a half dozen cities have so far taken on the 15-step challenge, a made in Montreal plan being encouraged at the COP15 biodiversity conference.

Cities across Quebec and around the world adopt Montreal Pledge to preserve ecosystems

With the COP15 biodiversity conference underway, Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on cities around the world to adopt the Montreal Pledge, a 15-step action plan to preserve ecosystems.

On Friday, it was announced that Gatineau had newly committed to the pledge, which has also been adopted by Montreal (of course), Laval, Longueuil, Quebec City, Paris (France) and Barcelona (Spain).

The plan’s 15 actions include the elimination of plastic waste, the reduction of pesticide use, the increasing of green space and the inclusion of Indigenous voices in decision-making related to biodiversity and fighting climate change.

“We need to take radical action to tackle the root causes of biodiversity loss, including resource extraction and overconsumption.” —Valérie Plante on the Montreal Pledge

For more on the Montreal Pledge, please visit the city’s website.

