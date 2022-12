“Like her effigy itself, the late Queen was a constant presence in the lives of Canadians, who will forever remember her unwavering dedication to public service and deep affection for Canada.”

The Royal Canadian mint has unveiled a new black-ringed toonie to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. The commemorative coin features a black nickel outer ring instead of the usual silver.

The coin is set to go into circulation later this month.

“A solemn tribute. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II dutifully and gracefully served as Canada’s head of state. And, until her passing on September 8, 2022, she was the only monarch many Canadians had ever known. This $2 circulation coin is a solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) that marks the end of a historic reign. Like a mourning band, the black outer ring surrounds the polar bear design at the centre of the coin’s reverse. The same effect carries over to the obverse, which features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II. Like her effigy itself, the late Queen was a constant presence in the lives of Canadians, who will forever remember her unwavering dedication to public service and deep affection for Canada.”

