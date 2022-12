This is the third consecutive year that the United States has had over 600 mass shootings.

According to a study by Léger, majorities of Americans now support bans on handguns and assault rifles. 2022 is the third consecutive year that the United States has had over 600 mass shootings.

Even larger majorities of Canadians also support bans on handguns (78%) and assault rifles (87%).

