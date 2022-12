The local band is releasing a pair of “party rock anthems” for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

LISTEN: “So Much Fun This Christmas”/ “So Fucked Up This Christmas” by Montreal’s the Nolas

On Dec. 24, Montreal alt rock band the Nolas — with a little help from “the Magic Man” — will be releasing their first single this year, just in time for the holidays. Along with the single’s lead track “So Much Fun This Christmas,” the Nolas are releasing “So Fucked Up This Christmas,” the band’s party rock anthem for New Year’s Eve.

You can listen to both new tracks by the Nolas, as well as their New Year’s Eve Countdown, here, and “So Much Fun This Christmas” below.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.