The leaders discussed health transfers, immigration, “the decline of the French language,” cost of living increases and more.

François Legault and Justin Trudeau met for coffee today at Olimpico in Old Montreal

Quebec Premier François Legault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for coffee today at Café Olimpico in Old Montreal to discuss health transfers and immigration in the province. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Friday of last week but was postponed due to the snow storm.

Also on the agenda were the promotion of the French language in Quebec, cost of living increases, the labour shortage and investments in infrastructure.

Rencontre Trudeau-Legault ce matin dans un café du Vieux-Montréal, l’arrivée ici 👇🏻 @RadioCanadaInfo pic.twitter.com/WlqG15dCvS — Aimée Lemieux (@aimlemieux) December 20, 2022 François Legault and Justin Trudeau met for coffee today at Olimpico in Old Montreal

Legault spoke to the media following the meeting with Trudeau, summarizing the encounter by saying, “I sense good intentions, but we’re still waiting for action.”

Le premier ministre du Québec, François Legault, s’adresse aux médias après sa rencontre avec le premier ministre du Canada, Justin Trudeau. 🎥Suivez-nous en direct! 👉 https://t.co/vEuiRGWrws — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 20, 2022

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.