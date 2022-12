Quebecers were less likely on average to hold negative views of Christians.

A new study by EKOS has assessed the perceptions of Canadians with regards to various religions. The study found that Quebecers are by far the most likely in Canada to hold negative views of Muslims (29%) and Jews (17%).

Bill 21, introduced in by the Legault government, prohibits the wearing of religious symbols like hijabs, yarmulkes, turbans and crosses by public servants in Quebec.

Overall, 18% of Canadians have a negative opinion of Muslim people, while 9% feel the same about those who are Jewish.

Quebecers (10%) were less likely to hold negative views of Christians than Canadians on average (12%).

Sondage EKOS : « Quel est votre point de vue personnel sur les membres des groupes suivants ? Les musulmans. »



Ma chronique → https://t.co/RL2KUHxEHs pic.twitter.com/8HusYuNNGQ — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) December 16, 2022 Bill 21 effect? New study finds Quebecers hold most negative views of Muslims, Jews

