Quebec’s beloved Belgian restaurant chain is giving away one generous cone of fries per customer.

Halloween may be over and the weather may be very November-ish, but what better way to celebrate the Day of the Dead than with free French fries from Frites Alors!

Yes, the Belgian-style restaurant chain, which has 13 locations in Quebec (most of them in Montreal) — and was voted #1 in the Best French Fries in Montreal category in the Best of MTL 2022 — is giving away one generous cone of fries per customer, as seen in the video below.

Note that this deal is in-person only, and is not available via delivery.

Enjoy!

