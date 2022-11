The vigil was co-organized by advocates for the decriminalization of sex work and an organization representing LGBTQIA+ immigrants and refugees.

Yesterday (Nov. 20) was Trans (or Transgender) Day of Remembrance, but the annual observance, which has been held since 1999, is being marked in Montreal today. The vigil was organized by Montreal organizations the ASTTEQ, which advocates for the decriminalization of sex work, and Agir Montreal, which represents LGBTQIA+ immigrants and refugees, and will take place at 300 Ste-Catherine E. at 5:30 p.m.

“We invite you to a vigil to commemorate all trans people who have been missing and/or were murdered, and to honour Renata Espinosa Reyes, an important member of our community, who was killed outside her home after being deported 10 years ago.” —ASTTEQ

TODAY: A Trans Day of Remembrance vigil is taking place in Montreal

