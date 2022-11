Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling will be streaming in Canada on Crave as of Nov. 7.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olvia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine. A brief synopsis has been placed below.

“In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can’t help but question exactly what she’s doing in Victory.”

Read our review of Don’t Worry Darling here.

