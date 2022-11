Overall, 63% of Canadians believe the Government of Canada was correct to use the Emergencies Act during the Ottawa Convoy Occupation.

73% of Quebecers support Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act, the highest in Canada

According to a study by Abacus Data, 73% of Quebecers believe Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada were correct to use the Emergencies Act during the Ottawa Convoy Occupation.

While majorities in every province support the use of the Emergencies Act, support is lowest in Alberta and Saskatchewan & Manitoba, at 53%.

Overall, 63% of Canadians believe the Government of Canada was correct to use the Emergencies Act during the Ottawa Convoy Occupation, while 37% say it was a bad choice.

Selon @abacusdataca, c'est au Québec où la décision du fédéral d'avoir recours à la loi sur les mesures d'urgence reçoit les plus grands appuis.



Selon @abacusdataca, c'est au Québec où la décision du fédéral d'avoir recours à la loi sur les mesures d'urgence reçoit les plus grands appuis.

Ma chronique → https://t.co/GYxDitoR14#canpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/CVSBx9UrpY — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 24, 2022

