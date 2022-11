In fact, Quebecers are the most likely in Canada to acknowledge that systemic racism exists.

2 in 3 Quebecers acknowledge the existence of systemic racism — Why can’t François Legault?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 65% of Quebecers acknowledge the existence of systemic racism, that ”white people benefit from advantages in society that Indigenous people and visible minorities often do not have.” Quebec Premier François Legault has a longstanding history of denying that systemic racism exists in the province.

The study found that Saskatchewan was the only province where a minority acknowledge the existence of systemic residence, at 37%.

Overall, 3 in 5 Canadians (58%) agree that white people benefit from advantages in society that Indigenous people and visible minorities often do not have.

The study also found that Quebecers are the most likely in Canada to profess acceptance of authoritarian leadership.

