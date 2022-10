Mike Flanagan’s new series The Midnight Club, Gael García Bernal in Marvel’s Werewolf by Night, Ryan Reynolds’ soccer-team doc Welcome to Wrexham, season 4 of The Sinner and more.

New on Netflix

Luckiest Girl Alive (new on Netflix)

Mike Flanagan, the horror mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is back with a new spooky series for Netflix, The Midnight Club. The 10-episode series, based on a story by Christopher Pike, is streamable as of today. At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

The new season of the crime anthology series The Sinner (Oct. 13) will finally hit Netflix this week. Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is in Maine investigating another case when the mysterious disappearance of Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg) gets his attention. It’s been two long years since the last season but some fans are already calling this one the best yet.

If horror isn’t your thing, you might be interested in something a little lighter. Netflix is launching a new cooking competition show Easy-Bake Battle (Oct. 12), based on… you guessed it, Easy-Bake ovens. This might be worth a shot if you’ve binge-watched every Bakeoff episode.

Mila Kunis stars in a new Netflix movie, Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7), based on a bestselling novel by Jessica Knoll (who also penned the screenplay). Kunis stars as a writer with a seemingly perfect New York City life who sees her world unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

If you binge-watched Dahmer and want to go deeper, Netflix continues it’s series of “tapes” featuring the real-life voices and experiences of the serial killers profiled in their various series. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres today.

New on Prime Video

Catherine Called Birdy (new on Prime Video)

Lena Dunham’s beloved young adult classic Catherine Called Birdy (Oct. 7) stars prolific child actress Bella Ramsay as Catherine, a teenage girl in Medieval England who navigates life and tries to avoid the arranged marriages her father maps out for her. A family-friendly film that will strike some nostalgia points for millennials.

New on Apple TV+

The Problem With Jon Stewart (new on Apple TV+)

Season 2 of The Problem With Jon Stewart starts streaming today on Apple TV+. The former Daily Show host leads a talk show about bringing people together to drive change.

New on Disney Plus

Welcome to Wrexham (new on Disney Plus)

For better and for worse, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join forces in this docu-series that has shades of Ted Lasso. In 2020, the pair bought a fifth-tier football team called the Red Dragons, and the series Welcome to Wrexham (Oct. 13) depicts the trials and tribulations of putting together a winning team.

The much-hyped Marvel’s Werewolf by Night (Oct. 7), starring Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly, premieres today for some good weekend spooky viewing. The special is produced by Marvel Studios and follows a secret group of monster hunters competing for a powerful relic while going up against a dangerous monster.

While a phenomenon when it was first released, Ally McBeal (Oct. 12) hasn’t really pervaded the culture in the same way as some of its contemporaries. Now that Disney Plus is adding seasons 1–5 to stream, it’ll be a great litmus test to see if the show has survived the test of time. Calista Flockhart stars as the young lawyer at the Boston law firm Cage and Fish. Ally’s lives and loves are eccentric, humorous, dramatic, with an incredibly overactive imagination that’s working overtime!

New on Crave

The Raccoons (new on Crave)

Reviews of the new season of the Challenge — shot for the first time with a network that’s not MTV — have been mixed at best, so if you want to revisit some old-school reality TV show lore, be sure to check out the new docu-series MTV’s The Challenge: Untold History (Oct. 7). All your favourite Challenge contestants give interviews and delve into the strange story of one of the best competitive reality shows of all time.

Remember The Racoons? Chances are, if you grew up in Canada, you watched at least a handful of episodes of this strange kid’s show with an environmental bent. ​​The series revolves around Bert Raccoon and the married couple Ralph and Melissa Raccoon, of whom Bert is a friend and roommate. The series mostly involved the trio’s efforts against the industrialist forces of greedy aardvark millionaire Cyril Sneer, who regularly tries to destroy the forest for a quick buck. The first five seasons start streaming on Crave starting Oct. 8.

New on CBC Gem

Devil in the Dark (new on CBC Gem)

Jamie Oliver fans will be able to enjoy his new series focused on vegetables, Jamie’s Ultimate Veg (Oct. 10), where Jamie Oliver is on a mission to inspire people to change the way they think about vegetables. This new series encourages meat-eaters and vegetarians alike to make vegetables the star attraction of any dish.

For some Can-Con horror, check out Devil in the Dark (Oct. 7). Two estranged brothers (Robin Dunne and Dan Payne) find themselves stalked by a terrifying unknown presence while on a weekend hunting trip in remote British Columbia.

