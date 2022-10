The Raptors haven’t played in Montreal since 2018, when they took on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics in Montreal tonight

The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics in an exhibition game in Montreal tonight at the Bell Centre. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and resale tickets are still available.

This is the first time the Toronto Raptors will play in Montreal since 2018, when they took on the Brooklyn Nets.

This article was originally published on July 26 and updated on Oct. 14, 2022.

