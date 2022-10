The 4th edition of “the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world” has set up its 25 million lights for the Halloween season.

The Illumi Halloween light show in Laval launches on Friday, Oct. 7, inviting visitors to marvel at the thousands of pumpkins, as well as ghosts, witches, monsters and other spooky creatures, lit up with 25 million lights.

Illumi Laval, which will transform its Illumi – Féerie de Lumières show into a Christmas/holiday spectacle after Halloween, calls the experience “the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world.”

