Still, a majority of Canadians in every province are choosing to spend money at the pump and invest in vehicles that are terrible for the environment.

Quebecers are the most likely in Canada to purchase an electric vehicle

According to a study by Léger, Quebec is the province in Canada whose citizens say they’re most inclined to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle. The survey was framed in light of the current increased gas prices holding steady or continuing to increase over the next few years.

Those living in Atlantic Canada (23%) and Saskatchewan & Manitoba (24%) were the least likely to say they would purchase a hybrid or electric vehicle.

“Albertans and British Columbians are equally likely to indicate that they would purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle, which may contradict public perceptions of British Columbians being viewed as ‘greener’ than Albertans.” —Léger

