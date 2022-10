“Montreal is utilized as the provincial cash-cow all while being underfunded when it comes to infrastructure, climate change, housing, transportation and more.”

In a statement by Balarama Holness, the Bloc Montréal party leader stressed the need for the Quebec Liberal Party to advocate for policies that serve the best interests of Montrealers specifically. This is in light of the Liberals’ performance in the Oct. 3 election, where 17 of the 21 seats they won were in Montreal. The red wave in the city prompted one observer to say that Montreal and the rest of Quebec are like two different worlds politically.

“Without Montrealers, the QLP would have fallen well short of being the Official Opposition. Montrealers elected the Liberals, therefore the Liberals must recognize and remedy the fiscal inequity whereby Montreal is utilized as the provincial cash-cow all while being underfunded when it comes to infrastructure, climate change, housing, transportation and more.”

