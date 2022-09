Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson have also been announced as alternate captains.

Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens

This morning the Montreal Canadiens announced that Nick Suzuki is officially the new captain of the team. The Habs haven’t had a player wearing the C since Shea Weber, who last played in the 2020–21 season before going on Long-Term Injured Reserve and being traded to Las Vegas.

The Montreal Canadiens season begins on Oct. 12, with exhibition games starting on Sept. 26.

