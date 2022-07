What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Thursday, July 7

The Montreal Canadiens get first dibs in today’s NHL Draft (sometime after 7 p.m.), and are hosting a free viewing party outside the Bell Centre, with prospects on the red carpet, Youppi and food and drink (ie. Molson Export) for sale on site. Outside 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 4 p.m.

The Montreal Streetfood Festival in the Old Port begins today and runs through Sunday, with over 100 vendors offering cuisine from around the world, with dishes priced between $3 and $5, or $7 and $12 for premium. Clock Tower Pier, 5–11 p.m., $3 entry

The Montreal Jazz Fest continues with Tami Neilson, Sara-Danielle, Clay and Friends, Mateo, Urban Science and more. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles (Ste-Catherine to Président-Kennedy, Balmoral to St-Urbain)

Heavy Montreal presents Avatar at Théâtre Corona, with openers Light the Torch and Fall of Stasis. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $50, all ages

Party people are invited to wear their most insane cowboy outfit to tonight’s queer cowboy madness event at Bar le Ritz PDB, featuring performances by Butterscotch Blondie, Heaven Genderfuck, Crush and more. 179 Jean-Talon W., party starts at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., $20

