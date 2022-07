Despite Canadians’ negative perceptions of religion overall, a large majority believe the leader of the Catholic Church is a force for good.

72% of Canadians believe Pope Francis has a positive impact on the world

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute on spirituality in Canada, a large majority of Canadians, 72%, believe that Pope Francis has a positive impact on the world. This is significantly higher than the percentage of Canadians who believe that religion has a positive overall impact on the world, at 45%.

Pope Francis will be visiting Canada later this month, starting his tour in Edmonton on July 24, before heading to Quebec City on July 27 and Iqaluit on July 29.

Positive perceptions of Pope Francis are felt by a majority of all population segments in the survey, including 54% of athiests, or “Non-Believers.” Roughly 3 in 4 people categorized as “Spiritually Uncertain,” “Privately Faithful” and “Religiously Committed” believe the Catholic Church leader has a positive impact on the world.

The survey also found Quebec to be the least religious province in Canada.

This article was originally published on April 19 and updated on July 6, 2022.

