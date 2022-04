“Canada’s religious core continues to be found in the Prairie provinces.”

Quebec is the least religious province in Canada, obviously

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on spirituality, Quebec is the least religious province in Canada, while the Prairies are the most religious.

Those who the survey categorize as “Privately Faithful” and “Religiously Committed” make up just 24% of Quebecers. In Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, at least 42% of residents fall into those two categories.

“Canada’s religious core continues to be found in the Prairie provinces. In Alberta (24%), Saskatchewan (25%), and Manitoba (25%), one-quarter of residents are categorized as Religiously Committed on the Spectrum of Spirituality. Quebec residents are most likely to eschew religion, whether more personal or overtly formal.” —Angus Reid Institute

Quebec is the least religious province in Canada, while the Prairies are the most religious.

The same study also found that a minority of Canadians, 45%, believe religion’s overall impact on the world to be positive.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.