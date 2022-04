A minority of Canadians think religion is a force for good.

A majority of Canadians believe religion fails to be a positive force in the world

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on spirituality in Canada, a minority of Canadians, 45%, believe that religion has a positive impact on the world.

The percentage of those who believe this of course increases among Canadians who identify as more religious — those who the survey categorize as “Privately Faithful” and “Religiously Committed” — than less religious — “Non-Believers” and “Spiritually Uncertain.”

“This question highlights a key difference between the Spiritually Uncertain and Privately Faithful, with the former largely united in disagreeing, while the latter are more divided, but lean toward agreement.” —Angus Reid Institute

