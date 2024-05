The supernatural horror film starring David Dastmalchian is streaming now on Shudder.

Late Night with the Devil is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is supernatural horror film Late Night with the Devil starring David Dastmalchian, which is streaming now in Canada on Shudder.

“Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. However, ratings for the show have plummeted since the tragic death of Jack’s beloved wife. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, on October 31st, 1977, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other — unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudder (@shudder) Late Night with the Devil is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

In second and third place are Dune (Club illico) and The Zone of Interest (Prime Video).

Late Night with the Devil is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.