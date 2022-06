A screening of the documentary Angry Inuk and a handover ceremony will also be hosted at the museum on June 21.

The McCord Museum is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, by offering free admission to its exhibitions, which include Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience. A screening of the documentary Angry Inuk (at noon, followed by a Q&A with director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril), and a handover ceremony in the Urban Forest (at 5 p.m.) will also be hosted at the museum today.

As part of #NationalIndigenousHistoryMonth and #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay, the Museum is presenting a series of activities to celebrate the creativity and traditions of Indigenous peoples!

Other current exhibitions at the McCord Museum include JJ Levine: Queer Photographs and Piqutiapiit.

