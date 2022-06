The team is 0 for 2 on the road.

The Montreal Alliance lost tonight’s away game against the Niagara River Lions 62–87.

The Alliance, who were only down by 5 points at the half, struggled offensively, scoring just 26 points in the second part of the game, while the River Lions scored 46.

The Montreal Alliance now have two wins and two losses this season, and play their next game at home on Sunday against the Guelph Nighthawks.

