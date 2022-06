The Alliance have yet to win a game on the road.

The Montreal Alliance lost today’s nail-biter away game against the Guelph Nighthawks 84–86. This was the second time the Alliance faced off against the Nighthawks this season, the first on June 5 in Montreal resulting in a 94-74 victory.

The Alliance were down 8 points at the end of the third quarter, and managed to reduce the spread to 2 by the end of the game.

Ahmed Hill on the Nighthawks led the game in scoring with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Nathan Cayo had the most points on the Alliance, with 23.

The Montreal Alliance now have three wins and four losses this season, and play their next game at home on June 15 against the Niagara River Lions.

